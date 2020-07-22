MMA series ‘Kingdom’ now on Netflix, consulted on by local trainer Greg Jackson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular drama series just hit Netflix and a local face helped behind-the-scenes to make the show come to life. As people stay home and look for their next ‘binge’, they may notice a new MMA drama “Kingdom” now trending on Netflix. What they probably don’t know is that Albuquerque martial arts trainer Greg Jackson worked on the show.

“It was a lot of fun for me to do a lot of work on that project,” said Jackson. “I’m a huge fan of the writer Byron Balasco so it’s nice to see his work getting appreciated and MMA fans discovering another avenue to enjoy the sport.”

Jackson is the co-owner of the Jackson Wink MMA Academy. He’s worked with dozens of top fighters like Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and Diego Sanchez, to name a few.

“I did consulting on the scripts and stuff, giving them ideas, they bounced stuff off of me. One of my students, Joe Stevenson, did all of the fight scenes. I set him up doing that,” said Jackson. “He worked with stunt coordinators to train the actors which I helped out a little bit with, and then made sure all the fight scenes looked great.”

Jackson says he was approached for the gig. He previously consulted on other Hollywood projects like “Warrior.”

“I had done consulting, script consulting, the same thing, fight stuff on a couple of other movies,” said Jackson. “I had done consulting on that so some of the guys on that liked my work there and recommended me to Byron who wrote the show and we kind of picked it up from there.”

The show stars actors like Frank Grillo and Nick Jonas. Jackson says one of his jobs on set was making the MMA fight scenes look realistic.

“You have to have a balance because it’s not real fighting. It’s for entertainment and for Hollywood, so I always call it dance fighting,” said Jackson. “It has to have realism, it has to be believable, but at the same time, it also has to be kind of entertaining.”

Jackson says he’s glad the show can expose some new fans to the world of MMA. He says while he’s focused on keeping his gym safe during the pandemic, his phone’s ready for any future calls to consult again.

“At the moment I’m just focused on trying to keep the gym safe and trying to get our fighters to do well and we’ll see what tomorrow brings,” said Jackson. “But if that’s the end of my Hollywood experience, I’m super happy and grateful it happened. If more come, I’ll take it, but I’m just happy I got to work.”

The show, which aired on cable through DIRECTV, was canceled back in 2017 after three seasons but has renewed interested after hitting Netflix this month. All 40 episodes are now available on the streaming platform.