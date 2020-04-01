MMA fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones pleads guilty to DWI

Live Now
by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MMA fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has pleaded guilty to his latest DWI.

Officers responded last week to a call about gunshots downtown, they say they found Jones drunk in his car with a gun and an open container. Jones has a previous DWI in New York from 2012. He was also charged for a hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman in 2015 and for battery last year for an incident with a waitress at T.D.’s.

Jones will spend four days in the Community Custody Program and one year on supervised probation. Other charges, like negligent use of a deadly weapon and the open container, will be dropped.

