ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been a mistrial for Yarelis Cespedes. She is the woman accused of recording the sexual abuse of a teen and posting it online.

Cespedes is facing charges of manufacturing and distributing child porn. Investigators say she recorded a man sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in the back of an SUV in 2019, then sharing the video online. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but the District Attorney’s Office says the judge declared a mistrial over concerns some testimony might be prejudicial against Cespedes. Prosecutors say they expect to retry the case as soon as possible.