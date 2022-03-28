ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mistrial was declared on an accused serial rapist. Eli Kronenanker was accused of misrepresenting himself in order to get the 17-year-old girl to meet him in 2013, then allegedly raping her at gunpoint.

Kronenanker’s attorney claimed the girl was lying to cover up the fact that she had a sexual relationship with an older man. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on rape and kidnapping charges. They did find him not guilty of aggravated assault and sexual exploitation of children.

It’s the second time Kronenanker has faced an allegation like this. The attorney general’s office says they will talk to the woman involved before deciding if they will retry the case.