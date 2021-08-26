Mistrial declared in Darian Bashir trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mistrial has been declared in the case of Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player. The mistrial was announced because attorneys were not able to seat the 12 jurors needed to move forward.

Bashir is accused of shooting 23-year-old Jackson Weller after an argument outside of a Nob Hill bar in 2019. A spokesperson for the court now says they will pursue a new trial. It’s unclear when that could happen.