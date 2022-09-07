ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Austin Crespin, accused in a 2020 murder, has been declared a mistrial. Crespin is one of two people accused in the murder of Jeffrey Baca near Central and Coal.

Police say Crespin and Agatha Frost were part of a group that planned a robbery near Central and Coal in March 2020. Witnesses say gunfire broke out and four people were shot, including Baca, who was killed. Frost was charged with harboring and aiding a felon, but that case was dropped later that year. Crespin was facing a first degree murder charge.

Court officials say a mistrial was declared after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on any of the counts. Prosecutors have not announced if they will retry Crespin.