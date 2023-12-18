ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is giving out locally grown mistletoe in exchange for a donation this holiday season.

Open Space crews harvested the mistletoe from Cottonwoods in the Bosque a few days ago, according to the department’s post on Facebook Monday. While mistletoes are often used as Christmas decorations, they are actually parasitic plants that can harm their host trees, according to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

Mistletoe is available at the Open Space Visitor Center, located at 6500 Coors Blvd. NW, for a donation.