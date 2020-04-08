Missions at Kirtland’s Air Force Research Lab transferring to Space Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teams working at Kirtland Air Force Base will soon be part of the newly created Space Force. The Air Force Research Lab has learned some of its missions are switching over, in areas like space vehicle and telescope development.

Those missions will continue to operate from Kirtland. Civilian workers will remain part of the Air Force, while the military employees will have the option to transfer to the Space Force. In all, more than 1,800 positions across the Air Force are slated for reassignment, around 1,100 of those in New Mexico.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources