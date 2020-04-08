Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Missions at Kirtland’s Air Force Research Lab transferring to Space Force

Local News

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teams working at Kirtland Air Force Base will soon be part of the newly created Space Force. The Air Force Research Lab has learned some of its missions are switching over, in areas like space vehicle and telescope development.

Those missions will continue to operate from Kirtland. Civilian workers will remain part of the Air Force, while the military employees will have the option to transfer to the Space Force. In all, more than 1,800 positions across the Air Force are slated for reassignment, around 1,100 of those in New Mexico.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞