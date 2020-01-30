Mission: Graduate provides students with job shadow opportunities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – A partnership between United Way of Central New Mexico and Junior Achievement is bringing together more than 926 students from five school districts and matching them with 30 different employers to spend the day learning about company operations. Mission:Graduate Executive Director Jessica Nojek and Cindy Jiacalone visit the set to discuss this opportunity, Groundhog Job Shadow Week.

During this event, students will be spending the day talking with the companies’ staff about the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed for success to do their jobs. Students will also be participating in practice interview sessions. Jessica explains companies such as State Farm, Fidelity Investments, Sandia National Labs are just some of the employers that will be participating.

For more information on Mission: Graduate, visit United Way of Central New Mexico’s website.