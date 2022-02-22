ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an area of Albuquerque where the blacktop ends. The problem is, there’s no signage to let drivers know there’s a very sharp curve ahead.

When the sun sets, a dangerous problem essentially disappears. Adelious Stith says a very important road sign disappeared out on the far west side of town where Atrisco Vista turns into Paseo Del Norte and makes a sharp curve east toward the city.

Google Maps shows a sign with an arrow that used to be there. “There is nothing to indicate the road is ending and the road is bending as sharply as it is,” Stith said.

It’s easy enough to see the curve coming during the day, but add the lack of signage with zero streetlights in the area, and the curve comes out of nowhere at night. It even caught Stith, who is familiar with the road, off guard. “I really expected to see it but I had to hit my brakes to slow down,” Stith said.

But it’s clear, other drivers couldn’t act as fast, leaving behind a growing pile of car parts at the curve. Stith first tried contracting the city in hopes of getting a reflective sign put back up. “Basically, I was told this is not the city’s property,” Stith said.

On Tuesday, KRQE News 13 learned this stretch of Paseo is in fact the city’s responsibility. A spokesperson says they will replace the missing sign by the end of the week.

But since Stith says he was given the runaround, he decided to take matters into his own hands, buying reflectors and installing them along the curve in hopes of giving drivers a heads up. “By me almost missing this turn myself, I thought, what would have benefited me?” Stith said.

Though he’s glad to hear the city will re-install a bigger more noticeable sign. “All of this can be avoided. All it takes is the proper attention,” Stith said.

It is not clear what happened to the original sign.