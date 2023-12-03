ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Indian Affairs Department along with the Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Missing in New Mexico Day.

The event happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel in northeast Albuquerque.

It brought together resources for families of missing Indigenous people.

“[This is going] to provide an opportunity for federal state local and tribal governments to come together in one location to assist families filing missing person reports, update missing persons reports, submit DNA, records or meet with an investigator,” said NM Indian Affairs Dept. Deputy Secretary Josett Monette.

Officials said they’re planning to do the event again next year.