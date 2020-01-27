Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police have issued a missing endangered advisory for an Albuquerque man.

Scott Freeman, 61, was last seen on January 17 at his home on Yale Boulevard SE. Freeman is believed to be in the Pecos area in the company of a female named Teresa. Freeman is possibly traveling in a dark blue sports utility vehicle.

He is five-foot-eight-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Freeman also has a goatee. Anyone with any information regarding this missing person is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 or 911.