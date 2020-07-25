Missing dog reunited with Albuquerque family after found in another state 3 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family recently got some exciting news, their 10-year-old dog that went missing three years ago has been found more than 300 miles from home. Stephanie Albarran never gave up hope, that one day she’d be reunited with her chihuahua Nenas, after she went missing in July 2017.

“I took her out to do her necessities, not even five minutes, I came back and she was gone,” said Stephanie Albarran, Nenas’ owner. Albarran says she searched her Barelas neighborhood, posted on social media and checked shelters but Nenas had disappeared without a trace.

Last Friday Albarran finally got the call she’d been waiting for, “A couple found her on the side of the road,” said Albarran. Nenas wasn’t in New Mexico. The couple found the dog in Lubbock, Texas. An animal shelter in Lubbock was able to match Nenas’ microchip and track down Albarran.

Albarran says the couple found her in really bad condition. The tiny dog was covered in fleas and ticks, she had a blood infection, an ulcer in one eye and cataracts in the other. Albarran says she was told by the vet, Nenas will never see again. Since being found Nenas has received a blood transfusion and now the vet says she needs surgery on her uterus.

“To see her in this condition it broke my heart,” said Albarran, but she and her daughter who just celebrated her 7th birthday, say they’re happy to have her home. “This is the best birthday gift for me,” said Aaliyah Albarran. It’s safe to say that Nenas is happy to be back with her family too.

The family has already racked up more than $2,000 in medical fees for Nenas. If you’d like to help them out, they’ve created a GoFundMe where people can donate.

