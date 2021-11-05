Missing Colorado boy could be in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A child that went missing from Colorado Springs last month may be in Albuquerque. Police say 11-year-old Isaac Ruybalid could still be in the El Paso area but he has ties to Albuquerque.
Isaac is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colorado authorities at 719-390-5555.