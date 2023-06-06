ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A class ring that’s been missing since 1982 is finally being returned to it’s rightful owner. For the past thirty plus years, Magdalena Cooksey has unknowingly been in possession of a class ring from an El Dorado High School graduate from the 80’s, but a few weeks ago that all changed.

“It was finally time to consolidate everything that we have, eventually we go through this jewelry box and there is mostly a lot of costume jewelry in there and some old photos,” said Cooksey. Cooksey also found a class ring from 1982 with the name “Sally” on the side. Cooksey immediately posted about the ring on Facebook hoping to find the person it belonged to.

With some help she was able to track down two Sally’s that graduated that year from El Dorado and then using the initials inside the ring she finally narrowed it down to the one. Cooksey says Sally seemed a little hesitant at first. “Not often do you get a phone call saying that something you lost 30 or more years ago is just in somebody’s jewelry box or wherever,” said Cooksey.

Cooksey still has no idea how the ring ended up with her family, but Sally was able to describe the ring and the birthstone confirming they found the right person. Cooksey says the plan is to return the ring to Sally Tuesday night, June 6th.

Oddly enough, Cooksey also lost her class ring. She hopes one day someone will find her ring and go through the trouble of getting it back to her.