ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She will be representing the Land of Enchantment but on a big stage. Suzanne Perez, now known as ‘Miss New Mexico USA‘ just won a recent title and will now be competing to become the winner of Miss USA.

She explains how she is very excited about her next competition. Miss New Mexico states that she is the first Asian to win this title after 70-years. She will go through a variety of training with her team to go on and represent New Mexico. Her performance lineup will be prelims on September 29 and October 3rd will be the Miss USA event that can be streamed from any platform. To learn more, visit https://laurasproductions.com/missnm/.