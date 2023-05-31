ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here, which means it’s almost time for summer camp. For many children, this might be their first in-person camp experience.

Some camps may require camp physicals to ensure the attending child is healthy. The goal is to help reduce the risk of injury to kids while they’re away from home. MinuteClinic providers can perform camp physicals for kids and teens. MinuteClinic will fill in the required medical forms for your camper.

Sometimes homesickness can be an issue, especially for first-time campers. Nurse Michael Saiz says is important to make the kids feel safe. He said kids can sometimes feel homesick, so it’s important for the kids to have their items to remind them of home.

For more information, visit minuteclinic.com and look up “Camp Physicals.” Please note, camp physicals must take place in person and are not a virtual service.

