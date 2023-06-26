ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here and this summer is expected to be a busy travel season with half of Americans planning to take trips. While many are on vacation and exposed to the sun, it’s important to remain as healthy and safe as possible. Each year in the U.S., more than 3 million patients are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer. One in five Americans will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Which sunscreens and SPF should people be using:

Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that absorbs both UVA and UVB rays. This comes in spray, lotion, or sticks for facial application.

SPF levels can vary greatly. I recommend an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of both UVA and UVB rays. A higher SPF, 50 for instance, only blocks an additional 1 to 2%, so it’s probably not necessary.

Lastly, don’t forget your lips. Lip balm with SPF 30 protection is also important.

And how often should sunscreen be applied: