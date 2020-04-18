Milne Stadium prepares for medical helicopters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on sports, and spring athletes are feeling these effects the most right now. Sports like baseball, softball, and track and field saw their seasons canceled because of this pandemic. The University of New Mexico Head Track & Field Coach Joe Franklin about seeing his season canceled, and also about not being able to host the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships.

"Its tough, especially when you, when the kids have so few opportunities to compete at home on the national level. It was a tough pill to swallow, but it's in the best interest of health and well being of people and it was a decision that had to be made. For our kids, it was just tough, because you had one that was a senior that this was her last chance and she had worked really hard to get to that point. Then, Weini in the relays, so you had a lot of women that had a chance to run at home. Now we are just hoping college football plays," said Franklin.