Milne Stadium prepares for medical helicopters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Medical helicopters can soon land in the Milne Stadium parking lot. Sky News 13 shows crews turning the parking lot into a helipad for Presbyterian Hospital. The hospital teamed up with Albuquerque Public Schools to prepare if more medical helicopters are needed.
