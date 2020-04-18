Live Now
Milne Stadium prepares for medical helicopters

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Medical helicopters can soon land in the Milne Stadium parking lot. Sky News 13 shows crews turning the parking lot into a helipad for Presbyterian Hospital. The hospital teamed up with Albuquerque Public Schools to prepare if more medical helicopters are needed.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

