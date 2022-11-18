ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A South Valley park will soon be getting some upgrades. County commissioners approved funds for the project.

The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners approved $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for improvements to Tom Tenorio Park. The funds will go towards adding artificial turf fields, picnic areas, trails, and storm infrastructure.

“Tom T park, as the locals refer to it, is a jewel that has been serving the South Valley for generations,” said Bernalillo County District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, “These improvements will allow us all to further enjoy the park while taking our responsibilities as good stewards of the earth seriously.”

There’s no word yet on when construction will start.