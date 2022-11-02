ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is contributing more than $2 million in an effort to restore one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. City and state leaders announced the investment Tuesday into the Barelas Mainstreet project.

The money will go toward improvements to streetscapes, landscapes and pedestrian infrastructure along the 4th St. corridor. Officials say the project will help connect neighborhoods to popular Barelas attractions, like the Railyards, BioPark and National Hispanic Cultural Center. Officials say work on the project is expected to begin in the spring.