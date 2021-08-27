Military working dogs Baxi, Garbo retire with honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two military working dogs, Baxi and Garbo retired from service at Kirtland Air Force Base. Garbo is an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois. He’s serviced since 2011 working patrol and in explosives. Baxi is an eight-year-old German Shephard that detected drugs during investigations. He got to Kirtland in 2016.

Friday morning, there was a ceremony to honor their service. “He was inside a burning car. We got him out and he still did his job flawlessly. So Baxi and I have been through quite a lot together,” said dog handler Sgt. Matthew Mead.

Both dogs will spend retirement with their handlers.

