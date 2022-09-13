ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday was Military and Veterans Day at the New Mexico State Fair. The lieutenant governor stopped by to show his support.
“No matter what, we’re going to be there to provide services for our veterans. The health care that you may need, the employment opportunities that should be there, and the opportunities to connect for a better life. That is so fully deserved and earned,” said Lt. Gov. Howie Morales.
All current and former service members got into the fair for free.