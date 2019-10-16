Mile marker signs installed along Rio Grande in Albuquerque’s bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bosque just got a whole lot safer. Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque Open Space Division partnered together to install mile markers along the Rio Grande.

As recreational use grows at the river, officials say the $2,400 project will help responders get to emergencies quicker and more accurately.

“People that are swimming, people out here canoeing, kayaking, they will now have the mile markers to see, to basically call 911 if necessary, then our response teams with AFR will be here as quickly as possible,” Ken Sanchez said.

The new reflective markers were built using recycled jetty jacks pulled from the bosque and were made to be seen from the river and the trails in case of emergency.