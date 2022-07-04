ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque got the chance to enjoy another beautiful day at the Mile-Hi Market Sunday. The market in northeast Albuquerque brings together vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, artwork, and baked goods. Visitors also enjoyed live music.

The market accepts food stamps as part of the state’s Double Up Program – which helps families on food stamps stretch those dollars further. Organizers say it’s a great way to bring together the local community. “Eight years ago, we decided one of the things we wanted to do is create a farmer’s market that would help reunite the community and get people to know each other and enjoy each other again,” said Darcy Bushnell, a board member with Mile-Hi Market.

The market takes place each Sunday at Alvarado Park near Indian School Road. Their last day is September 25.