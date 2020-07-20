Mile-Hi Farmers’ Market kicks off its sixth season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local growers got the chance to show off their crops as the Mile-Hi Farmers’ Market kicked off its sixth season. The market is a collaborative effort between three different neighborhoods, and his held in Alvarado Park near San Pedro and Indian School.

It features a mix of vendors serving up fresh, locally-sourced produce, as well as arts and crafts. “It’s such a lovely park and it’s a beautiful day, and so I’m glad. I hope it continues because everybody needs a little lift here and there,” said customer Anne Schroeder.

The farmers’ market is also taking preventative steps against the coronavirus by limiting guests and enforcing social distancing rules. The Mile-Hi Farmers’ Market will continue through the summer.

