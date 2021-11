ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some middle school students made a big donation to a local animal shelter. Students at Ernie Pyle donated dog and cat food, blankets, towels, and toys to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

“It’s really impressive, I thought we could do it, but not as much stuff as we have now,” said Ernie Pyle student Arlette Iguado. Officials with Watermelon Mountain Ranch says the donations will help hundreds of animals.