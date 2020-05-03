Middle school staff sends music video to students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another group of Albuquerque teachers are sending a sweet message to their students.

Teachers at Tony Hillerman Middle School made a music video to the tune of the Friends theme song. They continue the video by telling students how much they miss them during this time.

