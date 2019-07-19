Mexican national arrested after reentering US illegally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the U.S. Marshal hit by a car Thursday was chasing a Mexican national who keeps sneaking back into the U.S.

Roberto Valdez-Miranda turned out not to be the murder suspect Marshals thought they were after at Coronado Center on Thursday. However, after taking him into custody, they discovered he had been deported at least three times since 2009 after serving time for illegally re-entering the U.S.

He was also convicted of trafficking drugs into the U.S. in 2009. That Marshal who was hit during the chase was not seriously hurt.