Mexican Modernism exhibit opens this weekend at Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is giving a sneak peek inside a much-anticipated exhibition opening this weekend. The traveling collection features works from the Mexican Modernism movement that began in Mexico City in the 1920s.

The exhibit features art from Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. It also includes other objects and artifacts, like reproductions of Kahlo’s signature outfits.

The museum has also tied im works by some local artists. “Especially now, at a time when we know folks can’t travel to see these exhibitions in other parts of the country, it’s amazing to be able to have this opportunity,” said Josie Lopez, Curator of Art at the museum.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday and runs through May 2. Visitors will need to reserve their tickets online ahead of time.