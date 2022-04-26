(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Albuquerque, NM found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Albuquerque, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 15

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 19

— #35 (tie) most common destination from Tulsa, OK

– Net job flow: 4 to Albuquerque, NM

#29. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 17

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 18

— #114 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Net job flow: 1 to Albuquerque, NM

#28. Amarillo, TX

– Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 19

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 18

— #22 most common destination from Amarillo, TX

– Net job flow: 1 to Amarillo, TX

#27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 20

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 16

— #78 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Net job flow: 4 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

#26. Oklahoma City, OK

– Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 24

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 19

— #32 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK

– Net job flow: 5 to Oklahoma City, OK

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 24

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 29

— #130 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 5 to Albuquerque, NM

#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 27

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 33

— #61 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Net job flow: 6 to Albuquerque, NM

#23. Colorado Springs, CO

– Started a new job in Colorado Springs, CO from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 28

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Colorado Springs, CO in Q1 2021: 35

— #21 most common destination from Colorado Springs, CO

– Net job flow: 7 to Albuquerque, NM

#22. Lubbock, TX

– Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 28

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 16

— #15 (tie) most common destination from Lubbock, TX

– Net job flow: 12 to Lubbock, TX

#21. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 28

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 19

— #55 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Net job flow: 9 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 30

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 19

— #103 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Net job flow: 11 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 32

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 30

— #99 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Net job flow: 2 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 33

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 36

— #113 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 3 to Albuquerque, NM

#17. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 33

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 27

— #38 (tie) most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

– Net job flow: 6 to Salt Lake City, UT

#16. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 35

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 32

— #58 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 3 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 35

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 28

— #124 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#14. Tucson, AZ

– Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 36

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 28

— #20 (tie) most common destination from Tucson, AZ

– Net job flow: 8 to Tucson, AZ

#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 36

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 38

— #51 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Net job flow: 2 to Albuquerque, NM

#12. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 41

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 42

— #61 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 1 to Albuquerque, NM

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 47

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 51

— #34 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 4 to Albuquerque, NM

#10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 56

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 42

— #45 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Net job flow: 14 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 67

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 106

— #64 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 39 to Albuquerque, NM

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 74

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 91

— #69 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 17 to Albuquerque, NM

#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 101

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 134

— #34 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 33 to Albuquerque, NM

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 138

— 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 170

— #65 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 32 to Albuquerque, NM

#5. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 152

— 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 167

— #13 most common destination from El Paso, TX

– Net job flow: 15 to Albuquerque, NM

#4. Farmington, NM

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 203

— 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 250

— #0 most common destination from Farmington, NM

– Net job flow: 47 to Albuquerque, NM

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 247

— 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 230

— #23 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 17 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#2. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 452

— 12.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 429

— #0 most common destination from Las Cruces, NM

– Net job flow: 23 to Las Cruces, NM

#1. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 719

— 20.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 637

— #-1 most common destination from Santa Fe, NM

– Net job flow: 82 to Santa Fe, NM