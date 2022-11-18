ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment.

In hopes of revitalizing downtown, the program will award grants ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 to qualifying applicants. The program has a total of $750,000 in funding available. They say the program will remain open until all of the funds have been used. Applications will be reviewed based on first-come-first-served. They say the criteria to be eligible for the grants will include the square footage of the leased commercial space.

For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.