ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced that Metropolitan Detention Center Warden Jason Jones has resigned from his position. Jones was placed on administrative leave in November after what Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada called an “internal personnel matter.”

Deputy Warden Rosanne Otero Gonzales has served as interim warden since Jones was placed on leave. Bernalillo County said the search for a new warden will start sometime after the new year.