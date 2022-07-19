ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center has multiple employment opportunities. “I started this as a single mom, looking for a career that I could be able to advance in and I absolutely been able to that,” said Salinarae Chavez Corrections Officer Recruiter MDC.

Right now the Metropolitan Detention Center is now offering first-year incentives to people who are interesting in applying. Start at $20.34/hour and $21.36 after graduating. For new recruits, it would be $5,000 and up to $10,000 for lateral hires with corrections experience. Basic qualifications needed the applicant would need to be 18 years or older, have a school diploma or GED, eligibility to work in the U.S., and a New Mexico drives license. Classes for the next academy training start on Sept. 19, which will consist of a 10-week training. For more information visit their website.