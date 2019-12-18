Metropolitan Detention Center holding hiring and information sessions

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center is looking to hire corrections officers, corrections techs and administrative positions at the jail. While Bernalillo County periodically holds hiring events, they have a new event format that includes weekly information sessions.

MDC Communications Specialist Candace Hopkins and Corrections officer Ashely Williams discuss these hiring events and what they will entail.

During these two-hour weekly information sessions, those who are interested in learning more about the jail and corrections staff can talk with MDC staff and learn additional information. The sessions will be held at various locations around Albuquerque and the corrections officers who will be answering attendees’ questions will have about 30 years of combined experience.

MDC has several specialty units including the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Transport unite, the Community Custody Program and more. The best corrections officers are said to be really good communicators, problem solvers, and those who have empathy for inmates.

Corrections officers hold themselves to a high standard of integrity and have respect for those themselves as well as the inmates they work with.

Potential applicants are reminded that no one has to be in their physical prime on day one of the academy and staff will work with you to meet physical goals.

Corrections officers start at $15.40 an hour and make $18.84 in the second year. MDC offers tuition assistance, an on-site gym, and lateral pay for qualified applicants.

Once individuals complete the HR process, they can start work at the jail immediately even if the academy hasn’t started yet.

The next information session will take place on Thursday, December 19 at the Paradise Hills Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is free to attend.

For additional information, visit the MDC recruiting website.