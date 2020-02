ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The work of young artists is being celebrated at the Albuquerque Public Schools Metro Youth Art Exhibit.

Students will be showcasing their work from various visual art classes. The art is professionally judged and one student will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts.

The exhibit kicked off on Friday at the Berna Facio Development Complex and will run through March 13.

