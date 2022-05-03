ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Public Safety and Military community is holding the Metro Public Safety Day and Recruiting event. This long-running event is an opportunity for the public to meet, and say thank you to military and other first responder personnel.

It will be held on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot. There will be 54 organizations bringing vehicles, equipment, and even aircraft for static display. Attendees will also be able to look for a job with many agencies on-site. This is an all-ages free event. There will also be activities and giveaway items included throughout the event. For more information on the event, visit https://www.bernco.gov/blog/event/metro-public-safety-day-and-recruitment-event/.