ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Court’s Urban Native American Healing to Wellness Court is recognizing participants in the program. The program is to create an atmosphere of healing through practices and traditional methods in pursuit of spiritual and physical recovery for Native Americans.

Judge Renee Torres, the presiding judge for the program, said they want to celebrate the progress the participants are making in the program. Right now, there are 41 people in the program. It will take place at the court’s second floor jury room at noon.