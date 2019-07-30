Metro driver concerned over gas station price glitch

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque driver is trying to warn others after she says she overpaid at a metro-area gas pump with a card that was supposed to save her money.

Now the gas station’s management says it’s also trying to fix the problem they believe may have spawned from a computer issue.

The problem cost driver Freddi Cordova an extra five-cents per gallon at the Chevron-branded “Good 2 Go” gas station on Unser near Southern Boulevard in Rio Rancho Monday morning.

At the time, Cordova aimed to fill her car’s gas tank for a price of $2.24 per gallon. That price point factored in the use of her Chevron gas credit card, which gives a five-cent per gallon discount. Comparative, drivers using any other debit or credit card were being charged $2.29 per gallon Monday morning.

After Cordova paid, her receipt showed she had paid $2.29 per gallon, the undiscounted price.

“They should post it, or they should let people know, that’s it’s not charging right,” said Cordova.

Taking her problems to the store managers, Cordova was able to receive a refund for the difference in price, which amounted to 70 cents. Cordova admits, 70 cents isn’t a lot of cash, but she also wonders how long the issue has been going on and if she’s alone in her problem.

“How many other people are experiencing the same thing I’m experiencing and never know it? That’s the trouble I’m having,” said Cordova.

A representative of the Good 2 Go gas station franchise told KRQE News 13 Monday that they believe the problem is being caused by a computer issue with the pumps failing to recognize and apply discounts for certain types of Chevron cards.

The franchise representative also told KRQE News 13 that Good 2 Go is working on the issue with Chevron’s credit card operations, but it’s unclear when it might be fixed, if it affects more than the Unser station, or if Cordova is the only person affected.

The company representative also said they don’t believe the issue is widespread, as Cordova’s experience is the first time they’ve heard of the issue.