Metro crossing guards to receive special training from APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They interact with Albuquerque’s school kids every day, so police said it’s essential crossing guards should have all the tools to be able to recognize when something is wrong.

“Rain, snow, heat, cold, they’re always out here,” APD Lieutenant Ferris Simmons said. “These crossing guards are seeing kids in a place where nobody else is looking.”

That’s why APD’s Community Outreach Division says they should have all the tools necessary to protect our kids.

“I think they have a real opportunity to look for kids who may need support,” Lt. Simmons said.

Tools to recognize signs of child abuse.

“They’re used to seeing the same kids, so they might notice a change, they might notice something small that others might not pick up on,” she said.

Friday, APD’s Crimes Against Children and Crisis Intervention teams will train 150 of Albuquerque’s crossing guards. They’ll go over how to recognize signs of abuse, what to do if they think a child needs support, and what resources are available for them.

“Every opportunity that we have to become a team of guardians that surrounds and supports these kids, the more we’re going to do a better job at taking care of them,” Lt. Simmons said.

The two-hour training is on Friday at APD’s academy. Lt. Simmon’s said she’s open to the idea of making this training an annual event.

The city has 150 crossing guards and they’re all assigned to elementary schools.