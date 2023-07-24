ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court has been nationally recognized for its DWI Recovery Court program. The court recently won the DWI Court Leadership Award at the 2023 National Association of Drug Court Professionals conference.

The award-winning program provides court supervision, alcohol and drug screening, counseling, and community-based help for defendants. The DWI court has been recognized for its continued success and evolution over time.

Not only does the DWI court offer a program for Spanish speakers and groups for members of the LGBTQ+ community, but it aims to help repeat DWI offenders and those who have co-occurring disorders.

The DWI Recovery Court was established in 1997 and has been recognized as one of the “longest-serving” DWI courts in the United States. Throughout those years, over 3,700 community members have graduated from the program.

According to the Metro Court, the recidivism rate for graduates is 4.28% and the employment rate is 87.5%. For continued support, the program offers an alumni group for those continuing their road to recovery.