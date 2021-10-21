Metro Court warns residents of fraudulent calls requesting payment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is warning residents of fraudulent calls demanding cash in exchange for not being arrested. In a press release, the court states that several people have contacted the court saying they have received these types of calls.

Metro Court reports that if you owe fines, the court will only notify you by mail through a court-issued summons or warrant. Payments can be made online, by mail, or in person. The court and law enforcement will never ask to meet off-site in order to make a payment.

“What’s really alarming is that these scammers reportedly not only know the name of the person they are calling, but they are citing actual case numbers, referencing the names of current judges and going by names of actual law enforcement officers,” said Court Executive Officer Robert Padilla in the news release.

Metro Court officials say scammers will also call and say a person has failed to appear for court and must pay an amount to avoid having an officer appear at their residence to arrest them. The court reports that if a bench warrant is issued for failure to appear in court or non-compliance, it will be mailed to the individual.

If you receive one of these calls, officials ask that you call the court at 505-841-8151 to verify the information.