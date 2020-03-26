Metro court takes precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Metropolitan Court is taking extra precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We are screening anyone who has traveled to any high-risk area, had symptoms, been in contact, or tested positive for COVID-19. They are not being allowed in the courtroom,” said Chief Judge Sandra Engel.

While the courtrooms are staying sanitary, officials have also moved all court proceedings to virtual conferences. All hearings for citizens out of custody are being held telephonically or by video.

The courtroom is also conducting video chatting for anyone incarcerated needing to speak with attorneys and a judge at this time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞