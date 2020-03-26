Metro court takes precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Metropolitan Court is taking extra precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We are screening anyone who has traveled to any high-risk area, had symptoms, been in contact, or tested positive for COVID-19. They are not being allowed in the courtroom,” said Chief Judge Sandra Engel.

While the courtrooms are staying sanitary, officials have also moved all court proceedings to virtual conferences. All hearings for citizens out of custody are being held telephonically or by video.

The courtroom is also conducting video chatting for anyone incarcerated needing to speak with attorneys and a judge at this time.

