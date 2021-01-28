Metro Court judges to perform Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping with tradition, Metro Court will host its annual Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies but like all things, there will be some changes. This year, the ceremonies are going virtual but as always there is no fee for the service, The weddings will be held Sunday, February 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We are committed to and enjoy providing this service for the community and have found a safe way to do it during the public health emergency,” said Presiding Civil Division Judge Frank A. Sedillo in a news release. Judge Sedillo has been performing weddings for 21 years. “The ceremonies will take place via Zoom, and we just ask that couples schedule an appointment, get their marriage license in advance, and have two masked witnesses with them on their wedding day to sign. One of the benefits of holding marriage ceremonies online is that family and friends who may not otherwise be able to attend can easily join through the virtual platform,” Judge Sedillo said in the same news release.

Appointments are limited, to schedule an appointment, call 505-841-8287. According to a news release, information on how to obtain a marriage license, call the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office at 505-468-1243 or visit the county’s website at bernco.gov.