ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People with active bench warrants are getting a chance to resolve their cases on Friday.

Metropolitan Court is holding a Warrant Resolution day on Friday until 3 p.m. Officials will be giving non-violent offenders without outstanding warrants the opportunity to get their cases resolved and be in good standing with the court.

The event takes place at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Courthouse. There will be free parking available just north of the courthouse.