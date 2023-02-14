ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen Bernalillo County couples tied the knot virtually this Valentine’s Day. Officials say 30 couples said “I do” Tuesday in front of three different Metro Court judges.

It was free for couples. All they had to do was make an appointment, get their marriage license in advance, and have at least two witnesses present. This is the third year Metro Court has done the virtual weddings. It’s the 23rd time they’ve offered Valentine’s Day weddings.