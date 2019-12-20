Metro court closes for employee appreciation party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lobby of Metro Court was full of some holiday cheer Friday.

The court briefly closed for their annual employee appreciation party. Judges become the workers, serving their employees and getting a chance to slow down and interact with them.

Chief Judge Sandra Engel says it brings the entire court staff together. “Just have fun, sing Christmas carols, talk to each other, and visit like we don’t get to do during the workday because like I said, we’re the busiest court in the state,” Engel said.

The lunch was paid for by the judges and administrators.