ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro took in the beautiful weather and showed off their cars at Sunday’s Race Into Spring car show. The event, held at the Albertsons on Eubank near Candelaria, brought together car enthusiasts for a good cause.

Money raised at the car show benefited Wildlife West Nature Park, a rehab center in Edgewood that brings in native New Mexico animals. “We have probably the only native rescue wildlife built all by kids, by youth in New Mexico, so we have 25 different kinds of great native animals, all rescued,” says Roger Link, founder of Wildlife West Nature Park.