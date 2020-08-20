Metro 15 suspect arrested in Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s most wanted is now behind bars. Manuel Chavira, 25, was one of the city’s Metro 15 offenders, as well as a target of the federal Operation Legend.

Most recently, he is accused of carjacking two women last month at the San Jose Cemetery near Coors and Arenal. He was picked up Thursday in Las Cruces, where he is being held without bond.

