Messy driving conditions seen around the Albuquerque metro area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans woke up to snow Wednesday morning across the Albuquerque metro area and it caused some issues during the rush hour commute. As of 12 p.m., eastbound traffic is still stalled near Tramway and I-40 because of a crash from earlier in the morning.

The crash involved seven semi-trucks near the Tijeras Canyon shut down the eastbound lanes of I-40. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Not too far from that scene, there was a semi rollover due to the snow and ice on I-40 which also stalled traffic. Over on the westside at Coors and Ellison, the snow was coming down and drivers were taking it slowly during the morning commute.

KRQE News 13 didn’t catch any crashes there. Rio Rancho got hit harder than Albuquerque, seeing more than six inches in some parts of the city. A woman who drove into the Albuquerque metro area Wednesday morning said she experienced a variety of conditions.

“We didn’t have any snow right in Ramah. There wasn’t any snow, clear, sunny all the way to Grants and then little flurries and then we got to Laguna and it was just hammering,” said Tina Clawson. “There were several really bad accidents, well actually two. Then it cleared up and it was fine all the way into Albuquerque.”

In downtown Albuquerque, there were some flurries early in the morning around 9:30 but things have cleared up there.

